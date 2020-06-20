Burglary
Kankakee police arrested Samuel K. Mitchell, 53 of Kankakee, and charged him with burglary and resisting a police officer on June 16. A police report said at 2 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at a gas station in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue. They found a shattered window. While viewing security video with the owner, an officer recognized the offender who entered through the broken window and took numerous lottery tickets. Mitchell was located outside his residence in the 400 block of South Greenwood Avenue and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Inside a book bag Mitchell dropped while fleeing, officers found numerous lottery tickets. A judge set Mitchell’s bond at $25,000.
Robbery
Aroma Park police arrested Bret A. Johnson, 27, of Clifton, and charged him with robbery and theft on June 16. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, Johnson is accused of robbing the Circle K store in 3300 block of Waldron Road in Aroma Park of an undetermined amount of money on June 6. A clerk said Johnson purchased a Polar Pop. When the clerk rang up the sale, Johnson reached over the counter and grabbed money and fled. Johnson was also arrested by Bradley police for a robbery and theft of the Circle K store in the 500 block of South Kennedy Drive on May 29. The prosecutor said Johnson purchased a Polar Pop at that location and grabbed money from the register when the clerk rang up the sale. A judge set Johnson’s bond at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!