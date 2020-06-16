Burglary
Kankakee police responded to the Speedway gas station at 2330 W. Station St. at 3 a.m Monday after subjects broke out the front glass doors, entered the business and took cartons of cigarettes. The subjects were seen entering and leaving the scene in a four-door sedan. The case is under investigation.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Deborah Geekie, 60, of Bourbonnais, and charged her with driving under the influence alcohol on June 13. According to a prosecutor, police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of North Kinzie Avenue after it was clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer spoke with the driver, Geekie, and said she showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Geekie on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Shots fired
At about 10:15 p.m. June 15, Kankakee police officers heard and responded to the sound of shots fired in the area of North Schuyler Avenue and East Locust Street. The officers located the occupants of a red SUV who advised that an acquaintance began following them, fired at them, and fled. The offender, only known as “Ken,” was driving a dark colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Jeremiah Murphy, 33, of Racine, Wis., and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on June 13. According to police, officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue for a traffic violation. Murphy was a passenger in the vehicle. He was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant. After being taken into custody, officers found he had a loaded handgun in his pants pocket. A judge set his bond at $25,000.
