Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Greenview Avenue at 11:31 p.m. June 13. KanComm dispatch said there was a white car speeding away from the scene. An officer talked with a resident who heard gunshots. There was no damage to either vehicle or house.
Kankakee police were dispatched to the area of 500 North Cottage Avenue for shots fired at 2:46 a.m. June 12. According to police, officers located an unoccupied vehicle parked and running In the 1400 block of East Birch Street. An unknown subject was seen running from the area but police were unable to locate the person. Shell casings were located in the 500 block of North Cottage Avenue.
