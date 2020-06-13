DUI
Kankakee police arrested Veronica F. Cromwell, 21, of Momence, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on June 10. According to a prosecutor, police said Cromwell hit a parked car in the 1000 block of West River Street at 12:15 a.m. An officer said Cromwell showed signs of impairment.
Kankakee police arrested Caitline M K Igartua, 26, of Momence, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on June 10. According to a prosecutor, police said Igartua hit a parked car in the 200 block of Entrance Avenue at 12:30 a.m. An officer said Igartua showed signs of impairment.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of a house hit by gunfire in the 200 block of South Wildwood Avenue on June 9. A resident said she heard gunshots at 1:17 a.m. A dark colored vehicle was observed leaving the area shortly after the gunshots were heard. The case is under investigation.
Kankakee police investigated a report of a house hit by gunfire in the 1900 block of East Linden Avenue on June 9. Police said a woman advised that she heard what she thought were fireworks at about 11:30 p.m. on June 8 and found the damage the following day. The case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!