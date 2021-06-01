Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Chase Hubert, 25, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis on May 26. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, agents served search warrants at two locations in Kankakee. Police say they located more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and 170 grams of fentanyl. A judge set Hubert’s bond at $500,000.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Trevor Ulitzsch, 20, of Kankakee, and charged him with armed violence, possession of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance on May 26. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, agents served a search warrant at a location in Kankakee. Agents located a gun, 38 ecstasy pills and 15,000 grams of cannabis, according to court documents. A judge set Ulitzsch’s bond at $100,000.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a shots fired incident on May 26. According to police, an officer heard gunshots being fired in the 200 block of 200 North Wildwood Avenue at 11:09 p.m. The officer checked the area and confirmed with subjects outside that no one was injured. The officer located spent shell casings in the roadway in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street. An unoccupied residence in the block and a vehicle were hit by gunfire. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area. Officers pursued the vehicle east on Maple Street eventually terminating the pursuit near St. Anne.
Kankakee police were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Oak Street at approximately 2:14 p.m. in reference to shots fired. An officer found spent shell casings in the road and an occupied vehicle had been struck. A witness driving on the street at the time of the shooting said he saw six males standing together. One male then began shooting toward the west.
