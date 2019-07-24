DUI
Bradley police arrested Leo R. Suprenant, 40, of Bradley, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 22. According to a report, officers were dispatched at 7:34 a.m. to a three-vehicle accident that occurred in the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue. One of the vehicles involved had hit the other two vehicles that were parked on the street. Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle that hit the other two, Suprenant. He was taken to Riverside Medical Center for evaluation. A judge set his bond at $3,000. Suprenant was also charged with domestic battery. A prosecutor said Suprenant got into an argument over money with the woman he has been living with. A judge gave him a $10,000 recognizance bond on the domestic battery charge.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Michael L. Lee, 57, of Harvey, for obstructing identification on July 21. According to a release, a trooper on patrol at 12:34 a.m. in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Lee. It was discovered that Lee was attempting to use a fraudulent driver’s license and was wanted on a warrant out of Missouri. A search of the vehicle revealed a second fraudulent driver’s license. Lee was also issued tickets for improper lane usage, driving while license suspended and possession of fraudulent driver’s license.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Jani A. Miller, 28, of Bourbonnais for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 21. According to a release, a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County at 6:03 a.m. observed a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 323. The trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Jani Miller. Miller showed signs of alcohol impairment. Miller was issued a ticket for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested David Laiva-Mejia, 28, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 20. According to a release, a trooper on patrol at approximately 1:40 a.m. was dispatched to a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 321 in Kankakee County. The trooper spoke with the driver, David Laiva-Mejia. Laiva-Mejia showed signs of alcohol impairment. Laiva-Mejia was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Alan C. Estrada, 56, of Hazel Crest, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 20. According to a release, a trooper was on patrol at approximately 7:31 p.m. in Iroquois County when he observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 292. The trooper spoke with the driver, Alan Estrada. Estrada showed signs of alcohol impairment. Estrada was issued tickets for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Drugs
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Nathan E. Rubio, 21, of Charleston, for possession of cannabis and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis on July 21. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 283 at approximately 4:08 p.m. in Iroquois County. The trooper spoke with the driver, Nathan Rubio. A subsequent search of Rubio’s property revealed 2 pounds (928.25 grams) of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
