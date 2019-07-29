Drugs
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Eugene D. Harris, 19, of Pembroke Township, for possession of a controlled substance on July 24. According to a prosecutor, Harris was a passenger in a vehicle that was loitering in a parking lot in Pembroke Township. The driver was wanted on a warrant. Crack cocaine was found in the center console of the vehicle. Harris was arrested. A judge set Harris’ bond at $25,000.
DUI
Kankakee police arrested Amber L. Brown, 30, of Dixmoor, for driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the health of a child on July 25. According to a prosecutor, dispatchers received a call of a reckless driver heading eastbound on Court Street. An officer observed the vehicle swerving all over the road. The vehicle then got on Interstate 57 heading northbound, where the officer stopped the vehicle. There was a juvenile boy in the front passenger seat. The officer talked to the driver, Brown. He indicated she was acting confused, mumbling and sluggish. A portable breath test came back with a .00 result. According to the prosecutor, Brown told the officer she took some Norco and a hit of pot. A judge set her bond at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!