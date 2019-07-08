Grooming
Bradley police arrested Brad Coyer, 40, of Bourbonnais, on July 3 for grooming and distributing explicit material to a minor. According to a prosecutor, Coyer is accused of sending a video of himself performing a sex act to a female juvenile in Ohio. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
