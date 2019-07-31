DUI
Bradley police arrested James M. Kilroy, 29, of Bradley, for driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol on July 30. According to a report, officers were dispatched at 2:03 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fulton Avenue for a rollover accident. The vehicle that rolled over appeared to have crashed into one vehicle that pushed back into the rear of a third vehicle. An officer talked to the driver of the vehicle that had rolled over, Kilroy. Kilroy showed signs of alcohol impairment.
