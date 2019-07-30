Drugs
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Miles C. Stano Jr., 25, of Kankakee, for possession of a controlled substance on July 26. According to a release, at 8:19 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 17 at 5000E Road. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Santo. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 0.75 grams of cocaine.
DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Eric M. Taksin, 25, of Forrest, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 27. According to a release, at 5:55 a.m., a trooper on patrol in Iroquois County observed a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on U.S. Route 45 at 1160N Road. The vehicle then went into the ditch, continued southbound and drove back onto the road. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Taksin. Taksin showed signs of alcohol impairment. Taksin was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Jose M. Garcia, 34, of South Holland, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 27. According to a release, at 1:24 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and in the middle of both lanes on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 309. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Garcia. Garcia showed signs of alcohol impairment. Garcia was issued tickets for speeding, improper lane usage, failure to signal when required, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, following too closely, failure to wear a seatbelt and reckless driving.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Dylan J. Netherton, 27, of Herscher, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 28. According to a release, at 2:19 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 17 at 5000W Road in Kankakee County. The trooper spoke with the driver, Netherton. Netherton showed signs of alcohol impairment. Netherton was issued tickets for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with expired license plates, improper use of registration and illegal transportation of open alcohol.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Lisette D. Gerhart, 49, of Bradley, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 28. According to a release, at 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 321. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Gerhart. Gerhart showed signs of alcohol impairment. Gerhart was issued tickets for speeding, driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of open alcohol.
Weapons
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Tynisha M. Baskin, 22, of Milwaukee, Wis., for unlawful use of a weapon on July 26. According to a release, at 10:30 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Iroquois County observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 277. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the occupants. A loaded handgun was located in the vehicle.
