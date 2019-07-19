DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Bonnie M. Leroy, 36, of Ashkum, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 14. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at 12:58 a.m. on Old Route 45 near 2800N Road in Iroquois County. The trooper spoke to the driver, Leroy. Leroy showed signs of alcohol impairment. Leroy was issued tickets for driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a control device for designated lanes.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Theresa L. Sands, 46, of Beecher, for driving under the influence of drugs on July 14. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at 11:36 p.m. on U.S. Route 24 near 2500E Road in Iroquois County. The driver, Sands, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The trooper spoke to Sands at the hospital. Sands showed signs of drug impairment. Sands was issued tickets for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Robbery
Kankakee police arrested Devalon R. Keys, 19, of Kankakee, for robbery and theft on July 12. Keys was one of three men who robbed a woman at gunpoint after she gave a ride to Keys on June 14. When she stopped to drop off Keys, two other men got in the car and took her purse and other items. The other two suspects have been arrested and charged. A judge set Keys’ bond at $75,000.
Sexual abuse
Bradley police arrested Leonard Sharp, 37, of Chicago, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse on July 16. According to a prosecutor, Sharp is accused of assaulting two juvenile female relatives on multiple occasions. A judge set his bond at $75,000.
Weapon
Kankakee police arrested Michael A. Logan Sr., 30, for felon in possession of a firearm on July 13. According to a prosecutor, Logan was the driver of a vehicle stopped by police. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded revolver was found under the driver’s seat. One of two passengers in the car with Logan told officers the gun was Logan’s. A judge set Logan’s bond at $75,000.
