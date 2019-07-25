Burglary
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested John M. Taylor, 28, of Bourbonnais, for residential burglary on July 23. According to a prosecutor, Taylor is accused of breaking a window to gain entry to a home. He took several electronic items. The victim was able to locate the items at a local store. A judge set Taylor’s bail at $75,000.
DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested David Laiva-Mejia, 28, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 20. According to a release, a trooper on patrol at 1:40 a.m. was dispatched to a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 321 in Kankakee County. The trooper spoke with the driver, David Laiva-Mejia. Laiva-Mejia showed signs of alcohol impairment. Laiva-Mejia was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Alan C. Estrada, 56, of Hazel Crest, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 20. According to a release, a trooper was on patrol at 7:31 p.m. in Iroquois County when he observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 292. The trooper spoke with the driver, Estrada. Estrada showed signs of alcohol impairment. Estrada was issued tickets for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Drugs
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Nathan E. Rubio, 21, of Charleston, for possession of cannabis and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis on July 21. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 283 at 4:08 p.m. in Iroquois County. The trooper spoke with the driver, Rubio. A subsequent search of Rubio’s property revealed 2 pounds (928.25 grams) of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
Motor vehicle
Watseka police arrested Tyler J. Bruens, 24, of Watseka, after an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of South Fourth on July 19. The Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bruens with possession of a stolen vehicle. A judge set his bond at $10,000. Another person was arrested but no charges were found in a check of online court records.
