DUI
Bradley police arrested Ricky L. Roberts, 41, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on July 25. According to a report, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Roberts for traffic violations. Roberts' vehicle matched the description of a reckless driver on southbound Interstate 57. Roberts showed signs of alcohol impairment. Roberts refused to give blood and urine samples even after the officer got a warrant from a judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!