Theft
Kankakee police took a report of theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of South Fifth Avenue at 9:36 a.m. July 9. The vehicle owner said her purse and wallet were stolen. Among the items taken were a handgun, Illinois driver’s license and personal paperwork.
DUI
Bourbonnais police arrested Beth A. Sanders, 34, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 5. According to a report, an officer responded to a report of an impaired driver on Illinois Route 102 at 9:01 p.m. The officer pulled over the vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer determined the driver, Sanders, to be alcohol impaired.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigation a report of shots fired in the area of North Wildwood Avenue and East Chestnut Street at 3:21 a.m. on July 5. According to a report, three shell casings were located near tire tracks. One live round was found in the road of the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue. A vehicle in the same block had damage to its windshield.
