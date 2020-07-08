DUI
Kankakee police arrested Terrance C. Jones, 43, of Chicago, on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and driving while license revoked on July 4. According to police, at 9:15 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of East Mulberry Street for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. They found a vehicle against a pole and the injured driver, Jones, sitting nearby. Officers said Jones was alcohol impaired. Jones was transported to a local hospital. He refused chemical testing after a search warrant was obtained, according to police. A judge set Jones’ bond at $20,000.
