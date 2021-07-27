Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 1:12 a.m. July 25 in the 1500 block of East Risser Street.
Upon arrival, an officer observed two male subjects standing outside of a white van. There were two spent shell casings outside of the van.
Shortly after, a call was received in reference to a victim that had arrived at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
Officers located his vehicle with a bullet hole through the windshield.
The victim’s injuries were from the broken glass and not from a gunshot wound.
The victim said he was driving on South Nelson Avenue when his vehicle was struck. He did not have any information on who the shooter was.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.