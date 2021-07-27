Police blotter

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 1:12 a.m. July 25 in the 1500 block of East Risser Street.

Upon arrival, an officer observed two male subjects standing outside of a white van. There were two spent shell casings outside of the van.

Shortly after, a call was received in reference to a victim that had arrived at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Officers located his vehicle with a bullet hole through the windshield.

The victim’s injuries were from the broken glass and not from a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was driving on South Nelson Avenue when his vehicle was struck. He did not have any information on who the shooter was.