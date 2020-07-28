DUI
Bradley police arrested Eric B. Phillips, 25, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on July 22. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, officers were called to a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Kinzie Avenue for a report of an intoxicated subject. An officer talked to Phillips. The officer said Phillips showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Phillips' bond at $5,000.
Kankakee police arrested Curtis J. Childs, 41, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on July 22. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, Childs was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle near the 100 block of North Rosewood Avenue. The officer said Childs showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Childs' bond at $50,000.
