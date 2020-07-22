DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bobbi J. Blomlie, 34, of Momence, on July 20 and charged her with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked for DUI, and driving while license revoked. A Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney said deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle near Bittersweet Drive at 9:54 p.m. A deputy said Blomlie showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Blomlie’s bond at $10,000.
