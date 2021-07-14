Shots fired
Kankakee police responded at 10:48 a.m. July 12 to the 300 block of North Hammes Avenue to a report of shots fired. Officers found damage to the siding of a house in the area, and shell casings were recovered.
Vehicle endangerment
Illinois State Police Ashkum District 21 arrested Adan Zarate III, 46, of St. Anne, on July 12 and charged him with vehicle endangerment. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, Zarate is accused of throwing rocks at a vehicle from an overpass near the 308 milepost on Interstate 57.
Commented
