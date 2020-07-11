DUI
Bradley police arrested Timothy P. Craft, 34, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on July 9. According to a Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney, at 2:13 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Kennedy Drive and Blatt Boulevard in Bradley. Craft was stopped and showed signs of alcohol impairment, according to police. A judge released Craft on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
