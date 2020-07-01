DUI
Bradley police arrested Jose Tafolla-Carrillo, 56, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on June 28. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, police stopped Tafolla-Carrillo on Schuyler Avenue in Bradley at 2:33 p.m. for a traffic violation. The officer said Tafolla-Carrillo showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Tafolla-Carillo’s bond at $5,000.
