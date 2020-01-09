DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Joe L. Riley, 56, of Park Forest, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Dec. 28. According to a release, a trooper on patrol in Iroquois at 1:45 p.m. observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on Interstate 57 at mile marker 302, The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Riley. According to the trooper, Riley showed signs of drug impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Mark D. Stahr, 51, of Saint Anne, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 26. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a crash on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 312 at 10:40 p.m. The trooper arrived on scene and talked to the driver, Stahr. According to the trooper, Stahr showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Bradley police arrested Gozde Gundogan, 30, of Kankakee, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 24. According to a police report, Gundogan was stopped for a traffic violation. The officer spoke with the driver, Gundogan. The officer said Gundogan showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released her on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Denis M. Mbuthia, 28, of Bradley, and charged Mbuthia with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec 21. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a crash on Sandbar Road at Illinois Route 17 at 8:46 p.m. The trooper talked with the driver, Mbuthia. According to the trooper, Mbuthia showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Justin S. Scovil, 36, of Tinley Park, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 21 According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at 12:52 a.m. on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 312. The trooper talked to the driver, Scovil. According to the trooper, Scovil showed signs of alcohol impairment.
