Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Cedric O. Golston, 43, of Kankakee, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance on Dec. 29. According to a prosecutor, a confidential source purchased 0.4 grams of cocaine from Golston on Dec. 26. A judge set Golston’s bond at $100,000.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Eugene D. Harris, 19, of Kankakee, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery on Dec. 28. Kankakee County Sheriff’s police also arrested Harris and charged him with fleeing and driving while license revoked on Dec. 28. According to a prosecutor, Harris sold 0.6 grams of cocaine and 0.4 grams of heroin to a confidential source in a home in Kankakee on Dec. 13. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Jim M. Stevenson, 32, of Kankakee, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance on Dec. 26. According to a prosecutor, Stevenson sold 1.5 grams of cocaine to a confidential source on Dec. 19. A judge set Stevenson’s bond at $50,000.
Sexual assault
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Kevin L. Ownbey, 52, of Ashland, Ill., on a warrant on Dec. 30. According to court documents, Ownbey was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Nov. 8, 2019 and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery and battery. The incident occurred on Sept. 30, 2019. A judge set Ownbey’s bond at $750,000.
