Aggravated battery
Brient C. Houston, 40, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with aggravated battery on Jan. 16. According to a prosecutor, Houston is accused of stabbing a 47-year-old man during a dispute in the 200 block of South Gordon Avenue. A judge set Houston’s bond at $75,000.
