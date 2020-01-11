DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Nicholas E. Saldana, 32, of Frankfort, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Dec. 20. According to a news release, a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed on Interstate 57 at mile marker 314. The trooper stopped the vehicle and talked with the driver, Saldana. According to the trooper, Saldana showed signs of drug impairment.
Sexual assault
Kankakee police arrested Malcolm J. Johnson, 24, of Kankakee, and charged him with criminal sexual assault and attempted criminal sexual assault on Jan. 3. Officers made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Justine Drive at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 3. The female driver told officers that her passenger was “trying to rape me,” according to police. Johnson is accused of forcing the woman to perform a sex act on him. A judge set Johnson’s bond at $100,000.
