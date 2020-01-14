DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Jeffrey L. Dobbertin, 30, of Bradley, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful use of a weapon on Jan. 9. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a crash on U.S. Route 45/52 at 10000N Road in Kankakee County. The trooper spoke to the driver, Dobbertin. The trooper said Dobbertin showed signs of alcohol impairment. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm.
