DUI
Kankakee police arrested Shalonna R. McLemore, 47, of Kankakee, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 19. According to police, officers responded to a one-car crash in the 300 block of East Mulberry Street at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 19. They found that a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant had struck a tree. The driver, McLemore, was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. McLemore was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Cody J. Riddell, 25, of Wilmington, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 19. According to police, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy talked with the driver, Riddell, who the deputy said showed signs of alcohol impairment. Riddell was cited for driving on suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper turn signal. A judge set Riddell’s bond at $5,000.
Drugs
Watseka police arrested Jeremy A. Morgan, 27, of Watseka, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 13. A judge set Morgan’s bond at $50,000.
