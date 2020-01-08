Burglary
Bradley police arrested Rebecca A. Rizzo, 41, of Bourbonnais, and charged her with residential burglary, theft and battery on Jan. 6. According to a Kankakee County prosecutor, Rizzo is accused of taking the keys from another woman after she passed out and then went to the victim’s home in the 800 block of Christine Drive on Jan. 1. Several items were taken with a value more than $2,000. Rizzo battered the victim, police say. A male juvenile was also charged. A second adult woman was not charged. A judge set Rizzo’s bond at $25,000.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Lisa M. Smith, 51, of Pembroke Township, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 6. According to a police report, Smith was stopped for driving at a high rate of speed. The officer spoke with the driver, Smith. The officer determined Smith to be alcohol impaired.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Donald L. Langston, 63, of Hoopeston, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 4. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a crash on Illinois Route 1 at 1120N Road in Iroquois County at 12:27 a.m. The trooper spoke with the driver, Langston. According to the trooper, Langston showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Bradley police arrested Anton P. McLean, 32, of Park Forest, and charged him with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and driving on a suspended license on Jan. 2. According to a police report, an officer was dispatched at 1:07 a.m. to Steak n Shake, 1305 N. Locke Drive, for a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-thru. The officer spoke with the driver, McLean. The officer said McLean showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Hunter E. Warwick, 22, of Flat Rock, N.C., and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 1. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a crash on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 284 in Iroquois County at 3:17 a.m. The trooper spoke with the driver, Warwick. According to the trooper, Warwick showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested David J. Erwin, 25, of Peoria, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Dec. 31. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch in Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker at 4:20 p.m. The trooper spoke to the driver, Erwin. According to the trooper, Erwin showed signs of drug impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Joe L. Riley, 56, of Park Forest, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Dec. 28. According to a release, a trooper on patrol in Iroquois at 1:45 p.m. observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on Interstate 57 at mile marker 302, The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Riley. According to the trooper, Riley showed signs of drug impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Mark D. Stahr, 51, of Saint Anne, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 26. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a crash on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 312 at 10:40 p.m. The trooper arrived on scene and talked to the driver, Stahr. According to the trooper, Stahr showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Bradley police arrested Gozde Gundogan, 30, of Kankakee, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 24. According to a police report, Gundogan was stopped for a traffic violation. The officer spoke with the driver, Gundogan. The officer said Gundogan showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released her on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Denis M. Mbuthia, 28, of Bradley, and charged Mbuthia with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec 21. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a crash on Sandbar Road at Illinois Route 17 at 8:46 p.m. The trooper talked with the driver, Mbuthia. According to the trooper, Mbuthia showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Justin S. Scovil, 36, of Tinley Park, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 21 According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at 12:52 a.m. on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 312. The trooper talked to the driver, Scovil. According to the trooper, Scovil showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Nicholas E. Saldana, 32, of Frankfort, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Dec. 20. According to a release, a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 314. The trooper stopped the vehicle and talked with the driver, Saldana. According to the trooper, Saldana showed signs of drug impairment.
Sexual assault
Kankakee police arrested Malcolm J. Johnson, 24, of Kankakee, and charged him with criminal sexual assault and attempted criminal sexual assault on Jan. 3. Officers made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Justine Drive at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The woman driver told officers that her passenger was “trying to rape me,” according to police. Johnson is accused of forcing the woman to perform a sex act on him. A judge set Johnson’s bond at $100,000.
