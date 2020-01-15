Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Sh'Twan D. Jackson, 25, of Pembroke Township, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 13. According to a prosecutor, Jackson sold crack cocaine to an undercover KAMEG agent on Sept. 20, 2019, in the 2600 block of 13000E Road. A judge set Jackson's bond at $75,000.
