DUI
Bourbonnais police arrested Cody A. Hudzik, 29, of Manteno, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 23. According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 102 and North Career Center Road. The officer reported Hudzik showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West Stone Street at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 3. Officers found spent shell casings in the area. No damage was located. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 815-933-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!