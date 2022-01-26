By Daily Journal staff report
Weapons
Bradley police arrested Anthony E. Gulley, 35, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of a firearm with revoked FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. According to a police report, at 5:04 p.m. Jan. 23, officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Beckman Drive in reference to a male yelling from a yard. While en route, officers were advised shots were fired from the same residence. Officers say they stopped Gulley as he was trying to leave the residence. He admitted to having a gun in his possession at the house and left it in the garage, according to police reports. An AR15-style rifle was located there and officers also discovered a pistol in Gulley’s jacket pocket, police say. A Kankakee County judge set Gulley’s bond at $25,000.
