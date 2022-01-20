By Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee police arrested Donte A. Mack, 18, of Kankakee, and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm on Wednesday. According to reports, at 4:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to Sherwood Forest Apartments in the 1100 block of West Jeffery Street for a report of shots fired. Tenants in the area advised officers the shots came from the east side of the complex. Shell casings were located outside near the front door of one of the apartments. Officers learned that a domestic fight had occurred in the apartments and that Mack was involved, according to police reports. Police say Mack told officers he fired several rounds into the ground because he was upset about the fight and then put the weapon back in the apartment. The scene was photographed and the firearm, live rounds and shell casings were placed into evidence, police say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.