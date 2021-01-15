Battery
Bourbonnais police arrested Matthew J. Brieske, 40, of Bourbonnais, on Jan. 13 and charged him with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to an officer and resisting an officer. According to a police report, an officer was dispatched at 12:40 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at a home on Bristol Green Drive. Brieske began resisting the officer while trying to be handcuffed and struggled with the officer, according to police. With the assistance of a second officer who arrived on scene, Brieske was handcuffed. A judge set his bond at $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.