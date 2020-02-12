Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Keith J. Short, 37, of Kankakee, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 10. According to KAMEG, Short was taken into custody in the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue. Short was found to be in possession of 0.5 grams of methamphetamine. The arrest was made as part of a previous investigation earlier this year. A judge set Short’s bond at $100,000.
DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Christopher J. Kernan, 27, of Watseka, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Feb. 9. According to a prosecutor, a deputy was dispatched to Sun River Terrace for a person asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. The person had left but was located and stopped by a deputy on Illinois Route 1 southbound toward St. Anne. The deputy talked to the driver, Kernan. The deputy said Kernan showed signs of being under the influence of drugs. A judge released Kernan on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Jessica A. Sheeler, 31, of Addison, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on Feb. 9. According to a prosecutor, a deputy observed a vehicle driving above the posted 45 mph speed limit north on U.S. Route 45/52 near 5000N Road. The deputy talked to the driver, Sheeler. The deputy said Sheeler showed signs of alcohol impairment. She refused a portable breath test, as well as providing a blood sample after a search warrant was obtained. A judge released her on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Robbery
Kankakee police arrested Justina C. Bell, 18, of Kankakee, and charged her with armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful restraint. According to a prosecutor, Bell, another woman and man are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in his home, tying him up and stealing his car. Police still are searching for the man and woman. A judge set Bell’s bond at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!