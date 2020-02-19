DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Danielle K. Haas, 26, of St. Anne, for driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life or health of a child on Feb. 17. According to a police report, at 10:03 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch in the 2700 block of East 888N Road. The deputy talked to the driver, Haas. The deputy said Haas showed signs of alcohol impairment. There was a child in a safety carrier in the back seat. A judge set Haas’ bond at $5,000.
(0) comments
