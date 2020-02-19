DUI
Bourbonnais police arrested Zachary T. Esler, 27, of Minooka, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 14. According to a police report, an officer stopped at the intersection of Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. 45 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection. The officer spoke to the driver, Esler, who said he had run out of gas. The officer said Esler showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Bourbonnais police arrested Damon L. Bleich, 57, of Bradley, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 11. According to a police report, an officer stopped a Jeep Cherokee for speeding. The officer spoke to the driver, Bleich. The officer said Bleich showed signs of alcohol impairment.
