DUI
Bradley police arrested Judith M. Adams, 54, of Bradley, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than 0.8 on Jan. 31. According to police, an officer stopped Adams for driving on an expired license plate. The officer talked to the driver, Adams. The officer said Adams was alcohol impaired.
Robbery
Kankakee police investigated a robbery of a man at a business in the 1800 block of East Court Street at 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 1. The victim said an acquaintance demanded money from him. When the victim refused, the suspect threatened him with a knife. The victim gave the suspect his money. The suspect got into a vehicle, which was driven away by another person. The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!