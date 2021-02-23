Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 300 block of South Washington Avenue in Kankakee that occurred at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located shell casings and damage to two parked vehicles. Witnesses reported that the occupants of a black minivan were shooting from the vehicle, which was last seen fleeing south on Washington Avenue. Anyone with information may contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.
