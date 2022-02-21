Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected tonight. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt, and river ice continues. * WHERE...Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Near bankfull water levels are expected along the river. Areas downstream of Wilmington near I-55 may experience some minor flooding due to an ongoing ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near bankfull over the next several days with a small rise possible. Near the ice jam downstream of Wilmington, minor flooding will continue while the jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&