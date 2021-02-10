Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Russell W. Cookson, 37, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. According to Illinois State Police, Cookson was arrested Feb. 7 outside of his Bourbonnais residence. During a search, agents say they seized suspected methamphetamine. A Kankakee County judge set Cookson's bond at $200,000.
Home invasion
Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Jordan E, Green, 28, of Kankakee, and charged him with home invasion on Feb. 7. According to police, Green is accused of breaking into an occupied residence on Stawsma Drive in Aroma Park. A Kankakee County judge set Green's bail at $150,000.
Robbery
Kankakee police arrested James R. Gouge, 29, of Kankakee, on Feb. 6 and charged him with armed robbery. According to police, Gouge is accused of being one of five men who robbed his ex-girlfriend on Feb. 2 of items including cash and her phone in an alley in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue. Police said on Feb. 6, Gouge was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped by an officer in the area of East Court Street and South Schuyler Avenue. A Kankakee County judge set Gouge’s bond at $150,000.
