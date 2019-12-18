Battery
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police investigated a stabbing in the 12000 bock of Snead Court in Hopkins Park at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 16. Police said the victim was uncooperative.
Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Terrence T. Dee, 30, Kankakee, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 11. Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 North Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee. They recovered 2.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 1.6 grams of suspect cannabis and drug paraphernalia. A 9-mm gun and a Ruger rifle were recovered. A judge set Dee’s bond at $75,000.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Connor F. Wallace, 27, of Watseka, and charged Wallace with possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 13. Wallace posted the required bond and was released.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Nicholas E. Frey, 22, Bradley, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 13. According to a report, police observed a vehicle traveling east in the 200 block of West North Street without lights. The officer said Frey showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested David L. Smith, 57, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 12. Police were advised of a reckless driver in a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 17 near Lowe Road. A deputy found the pickup in the 4800 block of Route 17 parked in the eastbound lane. The deputy said Smith showed signs of alcohol impairment.
