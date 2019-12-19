Carjacking
Kankakee police investigated a carjacking on Dec. 17. A man said four subjects took his 2015 Chrysler 200 at the corner of South Greenwood Avenue and East Merchant Street. The victim also reported that one of the subjects threatened him with a hand gun.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Nicholas E. Frey, 22, of Bradley, on Dec. 13 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a report, police observed a vehicle traveling east in the 200 block of West North Street without lights. The officer said Frey showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested David L. Smith, 57, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 12. Police were advised of a reckless driver in a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 17 near Lowe Road. A deputy found Smith and the pickup in the 4800 block of Route 17 parked in the eastbound lane. The deputy said Smith showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Shooting
At 7:40 p.m. Dec. 17, Kankakee police arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting of an individual on Dec. 3 in the 400 block of South Osborne. Police said they observed an occupied parked vehicle in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers approached the vehicle and recognized the subject as being wanted in the shooting. He was taken into custody and has a juvenile detention hearing Dec. 19.
