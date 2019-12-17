Battery
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police investigated a stabbing in the 12000 bock of Snead Court in Hopkins Park at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 16. Police said the victim was uncooperative.
Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Terrence T. Dee, 30, Kankakee, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 11. Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 North Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee. They recovered 2.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 1.6 grams of suspect cannabis and drug paraphernalia. A 9-mm gun and a Ruger rifle were recovered. A judge set Dee’s bond at $75,000.
