Weapons
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Kaden N. Parks, 18, Bourbonnais, on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Dec. 26. According to a prosecutor, deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Eagle Island Road and East 2000N Road at 5:14 p.m. Dec. 26. A vehicle matching the description given by a witness was stopped in the 2000 block of North 4000E Road. Deputies talked to two occupants, a female juvenile driving the vehicle and Parks. A handgun and discharged shell casing were found in the vehicle. A judge set Parks’ bond at $100,000.
