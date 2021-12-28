Battery
Bradley police arrested Armani M. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, and charged him with attempted home invasion and aggravated battery to a police officer. According to police reports, officers were called to a residence at 1:22 a.m., on Dec. 25 on Summerfield Street. An officer observed Taylor attempt to kick in the door to a residence. While being taken into custody, Taylor spit on an officer and also damaged the door of a squad car. A judge set Taylor’s bond at $75,000.
Drugs
Kankakee County sheriff's police arrested Dylan E. Elpers, 21, of Milford, and charged him with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. According to reports, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Dec. 24 in which Elpers was a passenger. The vehicle was believed involved in an incident earlier in the week. Officers found three baggies of methamphetamine that belonged to Elpers. A judge set Elpers' bond at $20,000. Elpers was also wanted on a warrants from Iroquois County and Indiana.
Sexual abuse
Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Jose A. Ortega, 51, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to a home in rural St. Anne. The deputies learned Ortega had inappropriately touched a female juvenile. A judge set Ortega’s bond at $50,000.
Shots fired
Kankakee police were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. on Dec. 25 to the area of the 1000 block of East Locust Street after being alerted by the department’s shot notification system. Officers located one spent 40-caliber shell casing in the area. Officers did not locate any damage to any vehicles or structures.
Theft
Kankakee police investigated on Dec. 23 the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford box truck in the 1200 block of North Kennedy Drive. The vehicle had been parked in a lot since Dec. 19.
