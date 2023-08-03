top story Blotter Blotter: August 3, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shots firedKankakee police arrested Devonta L. Jackson, of Kankakee, for firing a gun on July 27 inside a Kankakee business.The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 34-year-old Jackson with reckless discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.A Kankakee County judge set Jackson’s bond at $750,000.On July 15, police investigated a shots fired incident at a business in the 2200 block of West Court Street.They observed multiple people leaving the business in a hurry to get back into their vehicles, the release said.Officers entered the business and were told by an employee that a fight had just occurred, and an unknown subject pulled out a handgun and fired one round into the ceiling.— Daily Journal staff report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you