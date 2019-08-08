DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Sherry A. Howard, 56, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on Aug. 6. According to a prosecutor, a deputy was dispatched to Serenity Parkway and North 3750W Road for a vehicle parked at the entrance of Serenity Parkway. The driver of the vehicle, Howard, was found laying outside the vehicle in a ditch. The deputy spoke with Howard. Howard showed signs of alcohol impairment. Howard refused to provide urine and blood samples. A judge set her bond at $20,000.
