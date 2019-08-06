DUI
Bradley police arrested Christiane A. Sims, 23, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 5. According to a report, an officer on patrol at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the 300 block of North Kinzie Avenue saw a car southbound traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the car and observed it drifting in lanes. The officer stopped the car and talked to the driver, Sims. Sims showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested James E. Roberts, 25, of St. Anne, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 4. According to a release, at approximately 1:49 a.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway and speeding on Splear Road at Illinois Route 17. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Roberts. Roberts showed signs of alcohol impairment. Roberts was issued tickets for speeding, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper display of license plate and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Bradley police arrested Anthony S. Flowers, 37, of Kankakee for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC more than .08 on July 31. According to a report, an officer on patrol at approximately 7:21 p.m. stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer talked to the driver, Flowers. Flowers showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Weapons
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Laronn T. Brown, 21, of Benton Harbor, Mich., for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm and firearm ammunition on Aug. 1. According to a release, at approximately 5:03 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 307. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the occupants. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm.
