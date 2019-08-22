Drugs
Watseka police arrested Jeremy J. Laird, 39, of Watseka, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and bringing contraband into a penal institution on Aug. 20. According to a report, Laird was arrested after he was stopped for driving while suspended and was taken to Iroquois County jail. Once at the jail, suspected heroin and methamphetamine were found on him.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Jacob D. Thompson, 26, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer on Aug. 20. According to a report, an officer on patrol at 2:28 a.m. stopped a vehicle on Superior Street at Center Avenue for a headlamp out. The officer spoke to the driver, Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!