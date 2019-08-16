Burglary
Watseka police arrested Lacy A. Freehill, 35, of Watseka, for residential burglary, burglary and theft on Aug. 13. According to a report, Freehill was arrested in the 500 block of North Fifth Street. A judge set her bond at $200,000.
DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Victor E. Apted, 24, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a report, at 11:30 p.m. a deputy on U.S. Route 45/52 north of Bourbonnais noticed a vehicle without a front license plate heading northbound on the highway. The deputy stopped the vehicle and talked to the driver, Apted. Apted showed signs of alcohol impairment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!